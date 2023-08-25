Partly cloudy and hot Friday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be hot and dry on Friday.

Our area will see partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid to low 90s.

Rain chances are forecast to stay low Friday and through the weekend.

Storm chances will pick up next week.

Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring an area of disturbed weather in the western Caribbean that could bring our next tropical system to Florida.

As it enters the Gulf, it could form into a tropical storm and then swing into the west coast of Florida late Tuesday and Wednesday.

If this becomes a named system, it will be Idalia.

