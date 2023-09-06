Partly cloudy and hotter Wednesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida continues to heat up and will remain dry Wednesday.

Our area will see partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 90s.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 93 degrees on Wednesday afternoon.

We should see high temperatures in the mid-90s on Thursday and Friday.

Our area will see a chance for seeing scattered afternoon storms by the weekend.

Channel 9 meteorologists are continuing to track Tropical Storm Lee.

Lee is forecast to become a hurricane Wednesday night.

It will be north of Puerto Rico this weekend and will start to make a curve to the north, generally up toward Bermuda.

Unless something changes, it is not a threat to Florida.

With Lee to our east next week, Central Florida will see a rip current threat getting higher again.

