Partly cloudy and mild Thursday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a chilly start, Central Florida will have a nice and mild Thursday.
Our area will warm up nicely after starting the morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
We will warm up Thursday afternoon with high temperatures in the mid-to upper-70s.
Thursday night will be cool, but not as cold as Wednesday.
Our low temperatures should be in the mid-60s.
Central Florida will continue to warm up with highs in the low-80s on Friday and into the weekend.
Our rain chances remain low throughout our extended forecast.
