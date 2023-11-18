Partly cloudy and nice Saturday as Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have a slight chance of rain on Saturday.

Our area will have partly cloudy skies with a small chance for scattered rain in the afternoon.

As a low-pressure system moves away from the state, it has a chance to draw a passing shower through Central Florida.

Winds will be shifting later today to be more out of the northwest and will help push the moisture out of our area.

High temperatures should reach the mid-70s for most of Central Florida on Saturday.

Sunday, and the start of next week, will be dry overall.

Our next best chance for rain will be Wednesday with a 40% chance.

High temperatures in the 80s will also return next week.

