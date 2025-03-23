Partly cloudy skies make way for warm weather in the 80s

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s a milder start to the day across Central Florida, and more warmth is on the way to close out the weekend.

Expect partly cloudy skies today with southeasterly winds developing. Highs for Sunday will be in the low 80s.

Even more warm weather is on the way to start the work week. Partly sunny skies are expected on Monday, and temperatures will push into the mid-80s.

A cold front will arrive on Tuesday, bringing the threat of a few widely scattered showers across the area. Unfortunately, most will stay dry with highs in the low 80s.

A second cold front will swing through on Wednesday, but the threat of rain will be minimal. Just a stray shower will be possible, with temperatures back in the mid-80s.

Quiet weather returns for the back end of the work week, with dry conditions and highs staying in the low 80s.

