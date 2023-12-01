Partly cloudy and warm Friday, next cold front arrives this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida has a warm and cloudy weekend ahead before our next cold snap arrives.

Our area will be partly cloudy and warm on Friday.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 84 degrees Friday afternoon.

Low temperatures will drop down into the 60s for some overnight.

We will stay cloudy and warm this weekend with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

Our next cold front moves through Sunday and will drop our temperatures back down next week.

The front will also increase our chance to see spotty showers on Sunday.

