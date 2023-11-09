Partly cloudy and warm Thursday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will continue to see warm fall weather on Thursday.

After patchy morning fog burns away, our area will see partly cloudy skies.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 85 degrees on Thursday afternoon.

Our area will see more fog Thursday night with lows in the mid-60s.

Friday is forecast to be even warmer with highs in the upper-80s for some.

The 80s will stick around for the rest of the week until our next front arrives.

Our rain chances will go up and our temperatures will be cooler for most of next week.

With less than a month left in the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season, the tropics thankfully remain quiet.

