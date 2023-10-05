Partly cloudy and warm Thursday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be partly cloudy and warm on Thursday.

Rain chances will remain low with only a fast-moving shower for some.

The high temperature in Orlando will reach around 87 degrees on Thursday afternoon.

Our area will be warmer on Friday and Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

This will change over the weekend with the arrival of a fall front.

Our high temperatures will be near 80 degrees Sunday with lows in the 50s and 60s.

The cooler air will stick around from Sunday until the middle of next week.

