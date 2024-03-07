Local

Partly cloudy and warm Thursday in Central Florida

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain chances will be lower Thursday as the temperatures continue to rise in Central Florida.

Parts of our area will see fog Thursday morning and partly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

Some of Marion County will even be under a dense fog advisory until 8 a.m.

A chance for some light showers will stick around our southern communities as a front clears out of Florida.

Central Florida will see high temperatures in the 80s inland and the 70s on the coast.

We will see more fog Thursday night with lows in the 60s.

Our area will continue to warm up over the next few days.

We will see near-record highs on Saturday near 90 degrees.

Our next best chance of rain will come overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

Central Florida will be cooler to start next week before gradually warming.

