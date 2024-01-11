Partly cloudy and warmer Thursday before more rain and storms arrive overnight

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have a nice and cool forecast on Thursday before more rain and storms return.

Our area had a colder start Thursday morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Central Florida will stay cool today with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Our area will turn mostly cloudy by this afternoon before rain chances increase overnight.

Showers will be possible Thursday night and temperatures will be in the low-to mid-50s.

Scattered rain and storm chances will continue Friday as temperatures warm into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Temperatures will then drop over the weekend with highs in the mid-to upper-60s.

Rain and storm chances will stick around into the start of next week.

Our area will have an increased chance of scattered thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday.

