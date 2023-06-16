Partly cloudy, windy and warm Friday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will see a mix of sun and clouds on Friday.

Our area will have a 30% chance of seeing afternoon rain and showers Friday.

We will also be windy this afternoon with gusts over 30 mph in some areas.

Rain and storm chances are about to go up for our extended forecast.

We will have a 50% to 60% chance of seeing rain and storms this weekend.

Tropics are looking quiet overall, but there is a tropical wave off the coast of Africa that could develop this week.

