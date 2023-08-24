Partly sunny and hot Thursday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Afternoon storm chances will stick around for a hot Thursday in Central Florida.

Our area will see a 30% chance of rain and storms on Thursday.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 93 degrees in the afternoon.

Read: Police issue warning after multiple residents spot wild monkey in Orange City

Rain and storm chances will stay low in our area through the weekend.

We will have a better chance to see rain and storms for most of next week.

See: Woman finds alligator with mouth taped shut at her Michigan home

Channel 9 meteorologists are also tracking an area of disturbed weather in Central America that will lift to the north into the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical development is possible over the next couple of days, and eventually, this area could pose a threat to the Gulf states, including Florida.

Watch: Tropical system to develop in Gulf of Mexico, could impact Florida next week

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

©2023 Cox Media Group