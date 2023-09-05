Partly sunny and hot Tuesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will continue to see hot and dryer weather on Tuesday.

High temperatures in our area should reach around the low 90s Tuesday afternoon.

Central Florida will continue to see dryer conditions for most of the week with plenty of sunshine over the next several days.

Our high temperatures will continue to slowly climb to the mid-90s over the next few days.

Rain chances are forecast to return Friday afternoon and through the weekend.

We will have a better chance of seeing an isolated storm by this weekend.

