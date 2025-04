ORLANDO, Fla. — Warm and dry conditions will continue to raise the fire risk in Central Florida during the Easter holiday weekend.

It will be sunny, warm, and dry on Friday, with highs reaching the 80s.

Our area will become even warmer as we approach the weekend.

We might see a few 90s for Easter Sunday, with more 90s expected next week.

