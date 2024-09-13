Passenger airliner blows tires while braking to avoid crash with flight headed to Florida

Dozens of people are safe after their plane slammed on the brakes to avoid another plane heading to Florida.

The pilot of an Alaska Airlines flight from Nashville to Seattle hit the brakes at 120 miles per hour on Thursday.

It happened as a Southwest flight to Jacksonville was in the way.

Read: Two planes collide at Atlanta airport on tarmac

It had already been cleared to cross the end of the same runway.

One passenger on the flight to Seattle said it felt like the plane was avoiding a crash.

Read: Boeing machinists vote to strike after rejecting pay increases of 25% over 4 years

When the pilot hit the brakes, it caused them to overheat and the tires to blow.

The incident is still under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group