Passengers, crew members hurt after Allegiant Airlines flight hits turbulence on flight to Florida

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Several passengers and crew members on board an Allegiant Airlines flight needed medical attention after they hit turbulence on a flight to Florida.

The incident happened on a flight from the Asheville Regional Airport in North Carolina to Saint-Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport.

Medical crews met the flight on the ground.

Two passengers and two crew members were taken to the hospital.

There were about 180 passengers and six crew members on the flight.

