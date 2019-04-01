Past sinkhole damage remains community eyesore in Marion County

THE VILLAGES, Fla. - Even though it has been over year since sinkholes opened up and forced residents from their homes in the McLawren Terrace of The Villages, locals remain worried that the past damage is still dangerous.
Neighbors told Channel 9 that the affected road won't be fixed until the houses are stabalized, saying the original homeowners have already sold their homes and moved away.
Their concern remains centered around the sales of the homes, since the code enforcement deadline for the homes to be repaired gets postponed with each sale.
"We've had enough, so we've gathered all of the neighbors together and we had a meeting and set up this petition," said one resident.
The locals have managed to gather hundreds of signatures from people around the district in hopes of a solution.
Residents also said that the damage has led to flooding.
They hope to county leaders to repair their neighborhood back to the way it was before it was wrecked by the sinkholes.
"We just want our street back."
