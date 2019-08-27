‘Paw Pilots' therapy dogs coming to Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. - Traveling can be “ruff.” But soon, passengers at Orlando International Airport will be able to ease their anxiety with therapy dogs.
Monday, on National Dog Day, OIA announced it “Paw Pilots” program, set to begin Friday.
The Alliance of Therapy Dogs selected 10 dogs and handlers to be part of the program. Officials hope that the dogs, complete with vests that read “pet me,” will help soothe nervous passengers.
Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport have similar programs in place.
According to the Associated Press, the Alliance reports that there were about 58 airports across the globe using therapy dogs in 2018.
