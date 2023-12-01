‘Paws and Claus’ event to offer food, entertainment during pet adoption drive in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County Animal Services is hoping its first-ever “Paws and Claus” event will help some dogs, cats and even rabbits find a “fur-ever home.”

Officials introduced “Tiger” to Channel 9, one of the many dogs that are up for adoption.

Paw and Claus will also include food and entertainment.

Watch: New Florida bill proposes to allow homeowners to kill bears without a permit

The event runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Greenwood Lakes Park in Lake Mary.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group