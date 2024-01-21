Pedestrian dies after crash in Bithlo, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 34-year-old man is dead after a crash in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The crash happened shortly after midnight on Sunday in Bithlo.
Troopers said a Ford Escape was traveling west on East Colonial Drive near Exeter Lane.
According to a news release, the pedestrian was walking south and walked into the lanes on East Colonial Drive.
Investigators said the man was not in a marked crosswalk, and the car hit them.
The 17-year-old driver and passengers were not injured and remained at the scene.
FHP said the crash is still under investigation.
