A man walking along a road early Monday morning died when he tried to grab hold of a passing vehicle that he tried to stop, Titusville police said.
Police said they were called to the intersection of South Robbins Avenue and Pine Street around 7:20 a.m. Monday for a report of a possible hit-and-run.
Related Headlines
Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps
Investigators believe a man walking in that area tried to stop the driver of a truck. The pedestrian grabbed the driver's door as the driver tried to leave the scene, officers said.
Police said the driver was towing a trailer, which struck the pedestrian.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead the hospital.
Investigators said they are not sure why the pedestrian was trying to grab the truck in the first place.
The driver of the truck left the scene, but later contacted police, officers said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}