Pedestrian fatally struck by two vehicles on Florida Turnpike, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol has released preliminary information on an incident that occurred on the Florida Turnpike near SR-417 in Central Florida.

A 2021 Toyota Highlander (V1) and a 2016 Chevy Silverado (V2) were traveling southbound in the inside lane when a pedestrian emerged from the woodline and ran across the southbound lanes, directly into the path of both vehicles.

Both vehicles struck the pedestrian. Emergency responders pronounced the pedestrian deceased at the scene.

The drivers and passengers of both vehicles were uninjured and remained at the scene to cooperate with authorities.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash to determine the circumstances of the pedestrian’s actions and the collision.

