  • Pedestrian hit by SunRail train in Orlando; rail delays stack up

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Delays are stacking up on the rails after a SunRail train stuck a pedestrian at the West Michigan Street railroad crossing Tuesday morening, the Florida Department of Transportation said.

    FDOT said the incident was reported at 8:17 a.m. Tuesday and involved a northbound train. There were no reports of injuries among the 151 passengers or two crew members on board.

    FDOT said northbound trains are being held at Meadow Woods and Sandlake Road, and southbound trains are being held at Orlando Health, Church Street and LYNX stations.

    According to Twitter, SunRail delays are stacking up to 120 minutes due to the incident.

    This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.

