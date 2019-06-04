Pedestrian hit by SunRail train in Orlando; rail delays stack up

ORLANDO, Fla. - Delays are stacking up on the rails after a SunRail train stuck a pedestrian at the West Michigan Street railroad crossing Tuesday morening, the Florida Department of Transportation said.
FDOT said the incident was reported at 8:17 a.m. Tuesday and involved a northbound train. There were no reports of injuries among the 151 passengers or two crew members on board.
FDOT said northbound trains are being held at Meadow Woods and Sandlake Road, and southbound trains are being held at Orlando Health, Church Street and LYNX stations.
According to Twitter, SunRail delays are stacking up to 120 minutes due to the incident.
Delay update: Trains NB P312, P314 & SB P311, P313 trains are delayed 120 mins. NB P310 has been released & will make all station stops, standby for updates— SunRail (@RideSunRail) June 4, 2019
NB trains P310, P312, P314 are delayed 90 mins due to police assistance between ORMC & Sand Lake Rd. We will continue to provide updates.— SunRail (@RideSunRail) June 4, 2019
SB trains P311, P313 are delayed 90 mins due to police assistance between ORMC & Sand Lake Rd. We will continue to provide updates.— SunRail (@RideSunRail) June 4, 2019
