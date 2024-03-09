Pedestrian killed in crash, Melbourne police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A 61-year-old man has died after a crash early Saturday morning, the Melbourne Police Department said.

Police officers received calls about the incident on South Babcock Street and Eber Boulevard shortly after 5 a.m.

Once police officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the man who died from his injuries.

Investigators said that initial evidence led them to believe the pedestrian was crossing South Babcock Street in a crosswalk when a Mercedes SUV hit them.

It does not seem that alcohol or drugs had an impact on the crash, police said.

The Melbourne Police Department identified 22-year-old Nicholas Gayle as the driver and is investigating the incident as a traffic homicide.

If you have any information, call Traffic Homicide Investigator Officer Whitright at 321- 616-6116.

