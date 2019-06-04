Pedestrian killed after being struck by OCSO vehicle, Ocoee police say

OCOEE, Fla. - One person has died after officials with the Ocoee Police Department said they were struck by a marked Orange County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
It happened around 9:05 p.m. in the area of State Road 50 and Blackwood Avenue, according to Ocoee police.
The identity of the victim or the deputy involved in the crash has yet to be released.
The crash remains under investigation by the City of Ocoee Police Department.
This story will be updated as more information becomes known.
