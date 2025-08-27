Pension shifts in Apopka impact over 100 retirees

APOPKA, Fla. — Pensions in the City of Apopka are being adjusted for many retirees due to a change in calculation methodology.

Empower, the company managing the pensions, announced that the adjustments are not the result of miscalculations but stem from a change in how a retiree’s average monthly earnings are determined, shifting from average annual earnings.

These changes affect 106 retirees, with 42 experiencing a decrease in their pensions and 64 seeing an increase.

The city is currently working to notify all individuals impacted by these adjustments.

