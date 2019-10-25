People gather to protest Confederate statue coming to Tavares

TAVARES, Fla. - People are gathering to protest a confederate statue that's coming to Tavares.
In March of last year, Gov. Rick Scoot signed a bill to remove the statue of Confederate Gen. Edmund Kirby Smith from the U.S. Capitol.
Three months later, state lawmakers voted to move it to the Lake County Historical Museum in Tavares.
Shortly after that, residents started speaking out against the plan and said the statue does not belong in Lake County.
In Tavares, people are gathering for a prayer vigil against the statue.
Organizers hope the gathering sends a powerful message that, although people there may have different religious views, they believe the same things about the statue.
They believe it's disrespectful and does not belong in the community.
Lake County commissioners voted 3-2 in favor of moving the statue to the Lake County Historical Museum.
Those who oppose the statue plan to keep protesting until the statue's planned arrival in 2020.
"If we allow this to happen, we're showing others that we're still back in the '60s, that we're still very tolerant of racism, that we are very insensitive to the hurt of others," said Mike Watkins, a pastor.
The museum's curator is among those who support the statue coming to Tavares.
He said it is not a racial issue, but about fulfilling the museum's purpose to educate people about history.
