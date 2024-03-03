Perfect Game to relocate its Sanford baseball/softball events company HQ

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Perfect Game Inc., which is taking nearly 1,000 teams to a youth baseball tournament this week in Houston, plans to relocate its Sanford headquarters to Texas.

Sanford-based Perfect Game, a baseball and softball scouting and events company, will take the teams from 28 states to the 2024 Houston Super Regional NIT Tournament, which runs March 1-4.

The company is no stranger to these types of events as it hosts well over 9,000 tournaments and events throughout the country annually. However, none of those events comes close to the scale of this weekend’s local tournament, said Taylor McCullough, Perfect Game’s vice president of operations.

