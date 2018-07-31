Perfect timing: Cop pulls into Orlando WAWA as beer thieves try to get away, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando police officer was in the right place at the right time.
Beer thieves were arrested early Tuesday after an officer pulling into an Orlando WAWA was flagged down by an employee just as the culprits were pulling out of the parking lot, police said.
As the officer attempted to stop the car, the driver missed a turn and crashed into a tree at the intersection of Danube Way and South Semoran Boulevard, police said.
Police said the women stole two cases of Corona from WAWA. The man was shocked with a Taser as he tried to run from the officer.
One woman and the man were arrested. The other woman was released.
The names of those involved have not been released.
