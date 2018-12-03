  • Person attacked by alligator in Lakeland retirement community, deputies say

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    LAKELAND, Fla - Someone was attacked by an alligator in a Lakeland community on Monday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. 

    The victim, whose gender and age was not released, was bit by an alligator at the Cypress Lakes 55+ Community.

    The victim has been taken to the hospital. 

    Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers and Polk County deputies are investigating.

    No other details were released. 

