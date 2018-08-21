Person fatally shot in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A person was fatally shot Monday evening, the Melbourne Police Department said.
The shooting was reported shortly before 10 p.m. on Lipscomb Street near W.H. Jackson Street, police said.
Investigators said the victim, who was shot in the torso, was taken to a hospital, where he or she died.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
Melbourne Police now say victim in shooting on Lipscomb Street has died after being shot in torso. No word on any suspects. Continuing coverage @WFTV pic.twitter.com/pGCgVjcAmQ— Ken Tyndall (@KenTyndallWFTV) August 21, 2018
