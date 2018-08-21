  • Person fatally shot in Melbourne

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    MELBOURNE, Fla. - A person was fatally shot Monday evening, the Melbourne Police Department said.

    The shooting was reported shortly before 10 p.m. on Lipscomb Street near W.H. Jackson Street, police said.

    Related Headlines

    Investigators said the victim, who was shot in the torso, was taken to a hospital, where he or she died.

    The shooting remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

    Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News beginning at 5 a.m. for updates.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories