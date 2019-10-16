Person fatally struck in Apopka hit-and-run, police say

APOPKA, Fla. - One person is dead following a hit-and-run in Apopka Tuesday evening, according to police.
Officials responded to the call around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of East Sandpiper Street and North Park Avenue.
The crash shut down the area near North Park Avenue as officials conducted an investigation.
Victim information has not yet been released.
Investigators have not yet released information on the vehicle that was involved.
This story will be updated as more information becomes known.
