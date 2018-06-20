LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A crash that left a person dead in the road may have been a hit-and-run, said Florida Highway Patrol.
Investigators from FHP are investigating a deadly crash in Lake County on CR-44 near Fish Camp Road near Eustis.
A person was found lying in the road. Lake County Fire & Rescue pronounced the person dead on the scene.
Troopers believe the person may have been killed in a hit-and-run crash, said Lt. Kim Montes, FHP spokesperson.
Information about the victim or a vehicle has not been released.
Location of the crash investigation:
