  • Person found dead on Lake Co. road after possible hit-and-run, FHP says

    By: Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A crash that left a person dead in the road may have been a hit-and-run, said Florida Highway Patrol.

    Investigators from FHP are investigating a deadly crash in Lake County on CR-44 near Fish Camp Road near Eustis.

    A person was found lying in the road. Lake County Fire & Rescue pronounced the person dead on the scene.

    Troopers believe the person may have been killed in a hit-and-run crash, said Lt. Kim Montes, FHP spokesperson.

    Information about the victim or a vehicle has not been released.

    Location of the crash investigation:


     

