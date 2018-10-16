Person found shot in Flagler County, portion of road shut down

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - An investigation is underway after Flagler County deputies said they found a person with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle.
Deputies responded to White Star Drive shortly after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday and found an adult inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital. Deputies did not say the victim’s condition.
“This is an active investigation in the beginning stages,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a press release. “While we are still collecting the details of what occurred, we do believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.”
The shooting investigation shut down a portion of White Star Drive. The Flagler County Bus Garage has been notified of the road closure in order to re-route school buses.
No other details were released.
Additional details will be released as the investigation advances.
