Person hit by SunRail train in Maitland, officials say

MAITLAND, Fla. - Someone was hit by a SunRail train in Maitland Tuesday afternoon, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
This happened around 3 p.m. on a section of the track located between the Maitland and Winter Park stations.
An FDOT official said reports indicate a trespasser was on the tracks and was hit.
None of the 93 people aboard the SunRail train at the time of the accident were injured.
The train has since moved away from the scene.
