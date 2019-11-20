Person hospitalized after Cocoa shooting, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Officials are investigating after a person was shot in Cocoa Tuesday evening, deputies say.
Deputies with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office were called out to the 300 block of MacArthur Circle in reference to a shooting.
Upon arrival, they located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound and transported them to the hospital, according to deputies. A condition on the victim is not yet known.
It is not known what may have led to the shooting.
Suspect information has not yet been released.
