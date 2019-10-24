  • Person hospitalized after Orange County shooting, deputies say

    By: Christopher Boyce

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Officials with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a person was shot Wednesday evening.

    Deputies responded to a shooting call just after 7 p.m. in the 700 block of North Powers Drive.

    Upon arrival, officials found a 35-year-old victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries who was transported to an area hospital.

    Detectives believe the shooting was an isolated incident and are searching for a suspect. 

    This story will be updated as more information becomes known. 

