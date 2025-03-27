Person hurt after apartment fire in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — One person was hurt Thursday morning after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Orlando.

Crews said the bottom floor of a two-story apartment building in the 1600 block of South Crystal Lake Drive was on fire.

The fire was contained to the unit and eventually extinguished by first responders.

Officials said one resident was taken to a hospital for treatment from smoke inhalation.

Officials did not say what caused the fire.

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

