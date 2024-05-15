Person hurt after tree falls on home in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Someone in Titusville is recovering after a tree fell on their home.

It happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday on Westview Lane, just off Cheney Highway.

Neighbors told firefighters the wind picked up just before the tree fell.

They said one person had injuries to their head and leg.

Firefighters had to remove branches to get to them.

They were taken to a trauma center for treatment.

