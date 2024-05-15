Person hurt after tree falls on home in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Someone in Titusville is recovering after a tree fell on their home.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
It happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday on Westview Lane, just off Cheney Highway.
Neighbors told firefighters the wind picked up just before the tree fell.
Watch: Man driving pickup in Marion bus crash charged with 8 counts of DUI manslaughter
They said one person had injuries to their head and leg.
Firefighters had to remove branches to get to them.
Watch: Carjacking ends in violent crash inside Orange County neighborhood, deputies say
They were taken to a trauma center for treatment.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group