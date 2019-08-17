Person shot behind Orlando Jimmy John's, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials are investigating after a person was found shot behind an Orlando Jimmy John's Friday night, according to police.
It happened Friday night at the location in the 2300 block of South Orange Avenue just before 11 p.m.
The victim's injuries aren't believed to be life-threatening, according to an Orlando Police Department watch commander.
Suspect information has yet to be released.
