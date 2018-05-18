  • Person shot by Winter Park police was armed with AR-style rifle, police say

    WINTER PARK, Fla. - Winter Park police said the person who was shot by an officer Wednesday was armed with an AR-style rifle. 

    The police department has not released many new details about the case because of the pending investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. 

    Police said they were called to the home because neighbors said they heard a woman screaming.

    Police said the officers encountered a resident armed with an AR-style rifle. 

    The resident, who has not been identified, was shot by police and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. 

    No officers were injured. 

    Police have not released more information about what led to the shooting or how many officers fired their weapons.

