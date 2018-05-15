Person shot during Tavares home invasion, police say

TAVARES, Fla. - Someone was shot during a home invasion in Tavares Monday night, police said.
Officers responded to a report of a home invasion on Rosewood Lane around 9:30 p.m.
One of the people inside had been shot and was taken to a nearby hospital, police said.
Report: Altamonte Springs woman fights off home invaders armed with AK-47
Officers have one person in custody, police said.
Police are advising residents to avoid the area if possible.
This is an active investigation.
No further details are available at this time.
Tavares Police are investigating a home invasion. One person was shot and another is in police custody. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/bGPZp70DaD— Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) May 15, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}