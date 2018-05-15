  • Person shot during Tavares home invasion, police say

    By: Chip Skambis , Samantha Manning

    Updated:

    TAVARES, Fla. - Someone was shot during a home invasion in Tavares Monday night, police said. 

    Officers responded to a report of a home invasion on Rosewood Lane around 9:30 p.m. 

    One of the people inside had been shot and was taken to a nearby hospital, police said. 

    Officers have one person in custody, police said. 

    Police are advising residents to avoid the area if possible. 

    This is an active investigation. 

    No further details are available at this time. 
     

