    By: Kevin Williams , Michael Springer

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Daytona Beach police are looking for the person who shot a man outside a busy market in the middle of the day.

    Police said the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Mary McLeod Bethune Cookman Boulevard, three blocks from Bethune-Cookman University’s campus.

    Police believe the shooting happened in a parking lot next to the Bethune Village Market.

    Officers collected close to a dozen shell casings from the scene.

    Police said the suspect and victim agreed to meet at the location earlier in the day.

    Investigators said the suspect was at the store waiting for the victim. When the victim approached, the shooter walked over to a car, grabbed a rifle and fired at the victim, according to police.

    The victim was able to drive to the hospital and is expected to survive. 

    Police said the gunman fled the scene.

    Officers did not give a description of the suspect.

