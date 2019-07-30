Person shot in Volusia County forest

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A person was shot Tuesday afternoon in the Tiger Bay State Forest, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said the shooting was reported shortly after 3:45 p.m. near Bear Island and Gopher Ridge roads.
Related Headlines
They said the person was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center under a trauma alert status.
Read: Permanent shelter for unaccompanied migrant children could be built in Central Florida
Investigators said the victim did not know the gunman.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates on this developing story.
VCSO and other agencies are on scene in Tiger Bay Forest after we received a call just before 4 p.m. today that a person had been shot by an unknown person. The male patient has been transported to Halifax Med Center. This is an active investigation. More to come when available.— Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) July 30, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}