  • Person shot in Volusia County forest

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A person was shot Tuesday afternoon in the Tiger Bay State Forest, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

    Deputies said the shooting was reported shortly after 3:45 p.m. near Bear Island and Gopher Ridge roads.

    Related Headlines

    They said the person was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center under a trauma alert status.

    Read: Permanent shelter for unaccompanied migrant children could be built in Central Florida

    Investigators said the victim did not know the gunman.

    The shooting remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

    Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates on this developing story.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories