ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County responded to a shooting at a gas station Thursday morning.

A sheriff’s office official told Channel 9 a person was shot at a 7-Eleven gas station at Orange Blossom Trail and 40th Street.

Deputies were called about the shooting around 4:15 a.m.

Read: FDLE investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Brevard County, police say

No other details have been released by law enforcement.

Person shot at Orange County gas station, taken to hospital, officials say

Channel 9 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates on Eyewitness News This Morning.

Watch: Man accused of trying to rape 18-year-old in Orange County hotel has history of run-ins with law

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group