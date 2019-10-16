Person struck by vehicle near Lake Mann, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A person is recovering after they were a struck by a vehicle just west of Lake Mann, according to the Orlando Police Department.
Police said the crash happened just after 8 p.m. in the area of Ivey Lane and College Drive.
Officials said the victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition.
The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators.
The crash closed Ivey Lane in both directions between Huppel Avenue and America Street as officials investigated.
