Man struck, killed by SunRail train in Orange County

    By: Christopher Boyce

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fl. - Officials are investigating after a SunRail train struck and killed a man Monday morning. 

    The crash happened in the area of East Oak Ridge Road and South Orange Avenue around 10:08 a.m., according to Orange County Fire Rescue. 

    Officials with the Florida Highway Patrol said that the southbound headed train carrying passengers hit a man who had his back facing the train. Investigators said they do not believe the man knew the train was coming.

    FHP officials said the conductor gave the man a warning, but he remained on the tracks. 

    Victim information has yet to be released. 

    Passengers on board the train were not injured in the crash.

    The Florida Department of Transportation said the crash caused delays in SunRail's schedule before the tracks were reopened. 

    The incident remains under investigation. 

    This story will be updated as more information becomes known. 

