FHP: Person struck, killed by vehicle in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at 7:55 p.m. in the area of Colonial Drive and Harrell Road, according to FHP.
Preliminary investigation showed that a vehicle was traveling east on Colonial Drive as the person was crossing Colonial Drive from north to south, west of the intersection.
The pedestrian then traveled into the direct path of the vehicle, according to officials. The pedestrian died at the scene, according to troopers.
The crash remains under investigation.
