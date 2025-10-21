Person trapped after car flips into home during 5-car crash in Holly Hill, police say

HOLLY HILL, Fla. — Police in Holly Hill responded to a violent crash on Tuesday.

A five-vehicle accident happened at the intersection of 8th Street and Nova Road.

The crash also involved a car that rolled over and into a home.

Police said there is at least one person trapped inside the rolled-over vehicle.

Officers are warning drivers to avoid the area until further notice as emergency services respond to the scene.

Authorities have not yet provided details on the cause of the accident or the condition of those involved.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group