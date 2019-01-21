  • Persons of interest sought in Orange County home invasion homicide

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Sheriff’s Office officials said they are searching for two persons of interest in connection with the home invasion homicide of 20-year-old Alex Correa.

     

    Related Headlines

    Authorities said a group of people stormed into a home on Port Simbor Avenue, where several people lived.

     

    Investigators said Correa stopped the home invaders from going farther into the house and was shot.

     

    Previous story: Family mourns man fatally shot during home invasion

     

    Correa was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

     

    "You're not supposed to bury your own child," said William Correa, the victim's father. 

     

    The getaway vehicle is described as a Black Nissan Altima made between 2008 and 2012.

     

    Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

     

    The persons of interest are described in the tweet below:

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories