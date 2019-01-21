Persons of interest sought in Orange County home invasion homicide

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Sheriff’s Office officials said they are searching for two persons of interest in connection with the home invasion homicide of 20-year-old Alex Correa.
Authorities said a group of people stormed into a home on Port Simbor Avenue, where several people lived.
Investigators said Correa stopped the home invaders from going farther into the house and was shot.
Correa was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
"You're not supposed to bury your own child," said William Correa, the victim's father.
The getaway vehicle is described as a Black Nissan Altima made between 2008 and 2012.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.
The persons of interest are described in the tweet below:
NEED TO ID: These are persons of interest in the home invasion homicide of Alex Correa on 1/14. Pictured is the actual car seen in the area of the incident. Detectives need your help identifying these individuals and/or car.— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 21, 2019
Please call Crimeline at 800-423-8477, @CrimelineFL pic.twitter.com/g2eXVI0JxD
Here’s another picture of Alex Correa with his dad. Alex is on the right. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/0wenrEGHAK— Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) January 15, 2019
